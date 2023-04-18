Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a meeting of the ally parties and rejected any conditional talks with any political party, including Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), media reports said.

The Prime Minister reiterated unity among the allies and expressed his satisfaction on the completion of a year in power, since the ouster of former premier Imran Khan in April last year, Samaa TV reported.

Sharif chaired a meeting of the allied parties to discuss the Punjab elections and the current political situation in the country.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s House on Tuesday.

The allies termed Imran Khan’s behaviour in the meeting as ‘stubbornness’. The participants in the meeting said those elements that spread hatred in the nation should not be taken seriously even in discussions, Samaa TV reported.

The coalition parties expressed their satisfaction at the completion of one year in power. The participants reiterated that the ruling alliance defiantly faced challenges and difficulties and vowed not to leave the nation alone in the time of crisis.

The legal team of the government gave a detailed briefing to the participants on judicial matters. The participants appreciated the efforts of the legal team.

The allies also completely rejected conditional negotiations with any political party, however, doors of dialogue in politics are always open, they noted, Samaa TV reported.

The government said that no one should set conditions for moving forward and expressed the commitment of the government coalition to ‘selfless and purposeful’ dialogue for the sake of the country.

The court orders related to the Punjab elections were discussed while the proposal for negotiations between the political parties were also considered in the meeting.

