Pakistan says Kartarpur corridor talks on July 14

New Delhi/Islamabad, July 2 (IANS) Pakistan on Tuesday conveyed to India that the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of the cross-border Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be held on July 14 at Wagah.

According to a Pakistan Foreign Ministry statement, India has been requested to convey the composition of its delegation.

The statement said that Pakistan remains committed to expedite progress in the matter to ensure that the Corridor to facilitate movement of Sikh pilgrims is operationalised in time for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in November 2019.

Pakistan’s response comes days after India proposed to Pakistan to hold the second round of meetings between July 11-14 at Attari-Wagah.

The meeting would discuss the draft agreement on the modalities for movement of pilgrims along the Kartarpur corridor and resolve outstanding technical issues related to alignment and infrastructure along the corridor.

So far, three rounds of technical level discussions have been held, at the experts level, to try and finalise the alignment, crossing point and infrastructure along the corridor.

India is moving ahead with building the required infrastructure, including a four-lane highway and a state-of-the-art passenger terminal for the corridor.

Kartarpur is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the Ravi river, about four km from Dera Baba Nanak.

–IANS

rn/pgh/bg