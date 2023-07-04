Terror activities in Pakistan have soared by 79 per cent during the first half of 2023, a media outlet reported, citing a statistical report released by independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The think tank voiced alarm in its report, stating that at least 271 militant attacks took place during the last 6 months, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuring 656 individuals.

The situation in the same timeframe last year was way better as compared to the current, as the first half of 2022 saw 151 attacks and 293 deaths, and 487 injuries, The News reported.

These figures represent a staggering 79 per cent increase in militant attacks during the first half of this year compared to the corresponding period last year.

Furthermore, the latter half of 2022 recorded 228 attacks, resulting in 246 fatalities and 349 injuries. Thus, the first six months of 2023 witnessed an 18 per cent rise in attacks compared to the latter half of 2022, accompanied by a 58 per cent increase in fatalities and an 88 per cent increase in injuries, the media outlet reported.

Pakistani security forces have also stepped up their response against terrorism and killed at least 236 militants across the country while 295 suspected militants were also arrested during the first six months of 2023.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emerged as the most affected province during the first half of this year, with 174 reported militant attacks. These attacks claimed the lives of 266 individuals and injured 463.

Balochistan reported 75 terror incidents in the first half of 2023, resulting in 100 deaths and 163 injuries.

2023070333291