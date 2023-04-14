SOUTH ASIAWORLD

The Pakistan Supreme Court on Friday ordered the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to release funds for the Punjab province elections, deepening the rift with the federal government, a media report said.

A three-member SC bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, issued the directives after an in-chamber hearing as per sources, Geo News reported.

On April 4, the apex court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab province on May 14, and the federal government to provide funds amounting to Rs 21 billion to the electoral body by April 10.

However, the ECP submitted a report to the apex court on Tuesday stating that the federal government had not provided funds for the polls, Geo News reported.

Subsequently, notices were issued to the concerned officials to appear before the court and explain the delay.

In line with the summons, SBP Deputy Governor Sima Kamil, special secretary finance, additional secretary finance, ECP Secretary Omar Hameed and Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the bench today.

During the hearing, according to sources, judges expressed annoyance over the non-implementation of the court orders and told the government that the orders will have to be implemented, Geo News reported.

The officials, privy to the details, said that AGP Awan was grilled over the government’s stance during the hearing.

