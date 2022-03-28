SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel of the Pakistan Supreme Court has taken strong exception to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement, in which he alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Nawaz Sharif is trying to woo judges against the PTI-led government, Express Tribune reported.

Justice Miankhel noted that observations and questions by the judges during the hearing of the presidential reference have an impact outside the court. He also referred to the premier’s statement.

However, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said that they should not be influenced by happenings outside the court.

Another member of the bench, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, wondered as to whether the Prime Minister should restrain from giving such statements, the report said.

The justice said that it seems the premier has no confidence in the highest judiciary of the country and MNAs have no confidence in the premier, Express Tribune reported.

However, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, said that they are not influenced by the statements made by political leaders.

At the onset of the hearing, Advocate General Salman Talibuddin stated that the Islamabad police have not incorporated terrorism charges in the FIR registered against PTI workers who attacked the Sindh House.

