Pakistan’s Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti said that the country has been taking stringent measures to control the movement of drugs.

Out of the total recovery of drugs and narcotic substances across the world, 17 per cent was recovered in Pakistan, the Minister said while addressing a session of the National Assembly.

Bugti said that a comprehensive strategy is being devised to curtail drug peddling, while legislation for ensuring effective control on the selling and use of narcotics is under consideration as well, reports Xinhua news agency.

A number of effective measures are being implemented for the rehabilitation of drug addicts, he said, adding that federal and provincial governments are working jointly to achieve the set goals.

The Minister highlighted that several model addiction rehabilitation and treatment centres have been functioning, and more of such are being set up in various provinces of Pakistan.

To control the use of drugs among youth, Bugti said that the incumbent government is working on a legislative framework that would empower the enforcement agencies to carry out random drug testing in the country’s educational institutions.

