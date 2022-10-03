SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Pakistan team departs for tri-series in New Zealand; fans not enthused after loss to England

NewsWire
0
0

The Pakistan cricket team led by skipper Babar Azam left for New Zealand for the T20I tri-series involving the hosts and Bangladesh on Sunday night, with fans expressing mixed feelings following their 4-3 T20I series loss to England at the Gaddafi Stadium just hours before their departure.

Pakistan will play their opening match of the New Zealand tri-series against Bangladesh at Christchurch on October 7, followed by a match against the Black Caps the next day at the same venue.

However, Pakistani fans took to social media to express their displeasure the moment the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted images of the team’s departure hours after the team’s series loss to England.

England thrashed the hosts by 67 runs to take the seven-match T20I series 4-3, dealing a huge blow to the morale of Babar Azam’s side ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16.

“Pakistan team departs for the T20I tri-series in New Zealand. #NZvPAK #PAKvBAN,” tweeted PCB, to which a fan wrote, “Babar azam captaincy is concerning. NZ are currently favourites to win the series.”

Another fan tweeted, “Losing against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup twice including final. Almost lost against Afghanistan. Lost the series against England on our home soil but still we feel that our team is best team In world,” tweeted another fan.

Pakistan’s fortunes in the T20 World Cup will depend on the opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan firing and pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi being fully fit for the showpiece event.

Pakistan had reached the semifinal in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE before losing to Australia.

20221003-101402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India likely to stick to XI named before rain: Fielding coach

    IPL Mega Auction: Kolkata and Punjab tight-lipped about captaincy pick

    ENG v IND, 5th Test: England on track in chase of...

    Domestic cricket: Rayudu returns to Baroda, Arun Lal steps down as...