SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan: Thousands protest against terrorism in South Waziristan

NewsWire
0
0

Wana (Pakistan), Jan 6 (IANS Thousands of people in South Waziristan ‘s Wana took to the streets on Friday against the recent wave of terrorism and demanded immediate restoration of peace in the region, the media reported.

The protest comes as terrorism is again rearing its head in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Dawn reported.

Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorist attacks across the country, believed to have been planned and directed by the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders based in Afghanistan, Dawn reported.

The TTP, which has ideological linkages with the Afghan Taliban, executed more than 100 attacks last year, most of which happened after August when the group’s peace talks with the Pakistan government began to falter.

Yesterday, security forces killed 11 militants, including a key commander of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, in a raid in South Waziristan. Separately, two separate attacks targeting police in Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan left five officials injured.

As terrorism rears its head, residents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have taken to the streets, demanding the government do more.

On Thursday, thousands of people came out for peace in Bajaur district.

In Wana on Friday, people from all walks of life including political workers, social activists, traders and youth attended the peace march organised.

Holding white flags and placards, the participants chanted slogans in favour of peace and against the fresh wave of terrorism in the region, particularly in the tribal districts, Dawn reported.

Leaders of PPP, PTM, PML-N and AWP addressed the rally.

They said the government was responsible for establishing safety and security in the region, asserting that terrorism was not acceptable at any cost.

The speakers noted that there was an increase in attacks on security personnel in Wana, while ordinary citizens were being kidnapped for extortion.

They complained that the government had failed to control the situation and warned that protests in the area would continue until a police force was constituted to eliminate both the ‘good and bad Taliban’ from the area, Dawn reported.

20230106-164402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dhaka’s priority is to ensure food security: PM Hasina to outgoing...

    Nepal-India to hold joint military exercise from Friday

    SL records highest Covid deaths, hospitals exceed capacity

    Never would have agreed to US demands of military bases in...