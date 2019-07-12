Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav

Islamabad/New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Pakistan has agreed to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, in accordance with the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Foreign Office said.

In a late night statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office said it has informed Jadhav of his rights to consular access under the Vienna Convention.

“As a responsible state, Pakistan will grant consular access to Kulbushan Jadhav according to Pakistani laws, for which modalities are being worked out,” it said.

