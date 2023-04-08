SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan to launch all-out anti-terror operation

Pakistan’s top security body, the National Security Council (NSC), agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation to wipe out terrorism and vowed to re-launch the National Action Plan (NAP) within 15 days to crush militants reportedly coming in from Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the decision was taken at an NSC meeting on Friday chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by chiefs of the armed forces, intelligence agencies and other military and civil officials, reports Xinhua news agency.

“NSC approved a multi-pronged comprehensive operation with the support of the government and the nation to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country with a new resolve, determination and valour,” it said.

“The Committee proclaimed that the recent wave of terrorism was the result of the soft corner and the absence of a well thought-out policy against the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which was declared a terrorist organisation but against the public expectations and wishes, under the previous policy terrorists were allowed to return without any hindrance.

“In the name of confidence building, dangerous terrorists of the TTP were released from jails.

“It was noted that due to return of the dangerous terrorists and support of different terrorist organisations to them from Afghanistan, peace and stability, which was the result of innumerable sacrifices and continuous efforts, was affected,” the statement added.

It was the 41st meeting of the NSC held in continuation of the one conducted after the deadly terrorist attack on the Peshawar Police Lines on January 2.

