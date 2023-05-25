SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan to promote AI to boost national development: Minister

Pakistan’s Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) use and its promotion in the country is the need of the hour for national development.

Pakistan has to progress in multiple fields, especially in AI in order to move alongside the digital world, the Minister said in an official meeting on AI.

Haque highlighted that all-out efforts are being made to encourage AI in the country, saying that the incumbent government is going to launch its first-ever national artificial intelligence policy in the coming days, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is going to set up a policy committee comprising industry, academia and AI experts, which will give proposals to tackle different challenges regarding artificial intelligence, he said, adding that 100,000 graduates will be given AI training in the next five years in collaboration with the academia.

“The AI policy will be helpful for protecting data…readiness is vital to tackle challenges in the technology field,” the Minister noted.

Haque said that both foreign and local investors will be encouraged to invest in AI research and development, underlining that modern technology will be helpful in the development of local industries.

