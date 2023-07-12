INDIA

Pakistani President Arif Alvi here said that Pakistan is stepping up its efforts to promote a message of peace and compassion through increasing tourism of Gandhara civilisation in the country.

Addressing the opening ceremony of an international Gandhara Symposium, Alvi on Tuesday added that in today’s world where hatred is on the rise and increasing polarisation is fueling conflicts, it’s time to rediscover the role of cultural diplomacy to promote dialogue among civilisations.

The three-day Gandhara Symposium 2023 titled “Cultural Diplomacy: Reviving Gandhara Civilisation and Buddhist Heritage in Pakistan” was attended by diplomats, foreign delegations from China, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam, tourism promoters and inter-faith experts.

According to organisers, the event aimed to offer opportunities to explore Pakistan’s rich Buddhist legacy and create an enabling environment for Gandhara tourism, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President highlighted the core traits of the Gandhara civilisation and said Pakistan could be an informative place for visitors from across the globe to explore attractive Buddhist sites.

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Gandhara Tourism, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, said the government is paying special attention to help tourists get quick visas through a swift online system and will always be ready to welcome, facilitate and entertain tourists.

