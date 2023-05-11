SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan to release 500 Indian prisoners

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistani authorities have decided to release 500 Indian prisoners, 499 of them fishermen, who have completed their jail terms, media reports said on Thursday.

The Indian prisoners will be released from jails in phases. The first batch of 200 prisoners will be released from the Malir District Jail on Thursday and will be sent to Lahore, ARY News reported.

Edhi Foundation will facilitate the travel of the released Indian citizens to Lahore by train, and they will be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border on Friday, ARY News reported.

Another batch of 200 Indian fishermen will be released from jails in Karachi on June 2 for repatriation to India.

The third batch of 100 Indian prisoners will be released from jails on July 3 for repatriation to their home country, ARY News reported.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other’s fishermen for violating the maritime boundary, which is poorly marked, the report said.

20230511-183006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Court grants Imran protective bail till Thursday in terror case

    Indian, Nepali private companies sign agreement for direct energy sale

    Taliban hands over seized cash, gold to Afghan central bank

    Nepal receives more China-donated vaccines