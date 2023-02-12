HEALTHSOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

NewsWire
0
0

A polio vaccination campaign is set to kick off from Monday in 39 districts of Pakistan to vaccinate more than 6 million children under the age of five, the Pakistani Health Ministry said.

The five-day polio drive has been primarily initiated after sewage samples in the country’s eastern Lahore city tested positive for wild poliovirus last month, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry.

The campaign would begin in full across nine districts, including the seven endemic districts in the southern part of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and two districts of eastern Punjab province, the statement said.

Partial campaigns would be conducted in the remaining 30 districts, during which the children will be vaccinated, it added.

The first positive sample of 2023 was detected on January 19 and was found genetically linked to the poliovirus detected in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province in November 2022, the ministry said, adding that this was the first evidence of cross-border transmission of the virus in more than a year.

The second positive sample was reported on January 27, which was genetically linked to a virus circulating in southern KP, according to the ministry.

20230212-223403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    B12 deficiency in children is huge yet overlooked problem: Study

    7 states comprise 89.5% new Covid cases: Health Ministry

    Compliance norms eased for companies, market participants amid Covid crisis

    Chinese families hit by adverse vaccine reactions call for govt probe