Pakistan troops violate ceasefire for 4th day in J&K LoC

Jammu, July 25 (IANS) Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) for the 4th consecutive day on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, indulging in firing and intense shelling.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Mankote sector of Pakistan district was reported around 8.30 pm. “They used small firearms and mortars. The Indian army is retaliating befittingly,” he said.

Hundreds of border villagers are living on the edge as Pakistan shelling and firing has been endangering their lives, homes, cattle, and agricultural fields.

Since January this year, Pakistan has violated ceasefire agreement over 2,711 times on the LoC and the international border in J&K. As many as 21 Indian civilians have been killed and 94 injured in these firing incidents.

