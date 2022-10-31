SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan, UAE hold joint drill in Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy demonstrated firepower in the Arabian Sea amid bilateral naval exercise ‘NASL AL BAHR-IV’ conducted jointly with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Karachi.

The exercise comprised advanced-level naval operations, including practical demonstration of Live Weapons Firings (LWF), The Express Tribune quoted a Pakistan Navy statement as saying.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Head of UAE Naval Training Brigadier Staff Abdulla Sultan witnessed the LWF at the North Arabian Sea.

The exercise is the fourth edition among the two navies aimed to enhance interoperability, display operational readiness and consolidate existing strong bilateral relations in naval operations.

The hallmark of the exercise was live weapon firings by both navies’ surface and aviation platforms.

All units successfully engaged the respective targets.

On the occasion, the naval chief expressed his complete satisfaction over the immaculate war preparedness of the Pakistan Navy against the entire spectrum of threats, The Express Tribune reported.

He also lauded the successful conduct of joint LWF by both the navies, saying it has “strategically underscored strong brotherly relations between the two countries”.

