Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the government has requested Saudi Arabia not to withdraw its deposits given to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and extend its oil facility for Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he lamented former prime minister Imran Khan’s government for making promises to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which were “against the interests of the nation”, The Express Tribune reported.

“Those promises are no less than landmines,” he added.

He said that Khan has left the fastest growing inflation in the history of Pakistan, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took historic loans during its tenure.

The Finance Minister said that corruption was rampant during the tenure of the last regime.

“Bushra Bibi’s friend Farah Gogi and Shehzad Akbar left the country immediately after the PTI’s government’s tenure came to an end,” he added.

He questioned why transfers and postings were done on the instructions of Farah in Punjab, the report said.

Miftah said that Khan told the IMF that they will not take losses on diesel prices, adding that the former premier destroyed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Now, we are stuck with the promises the previous government made with the IMF.”

