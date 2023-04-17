Pakistan’s Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has decided to beef up security measures by banning middle and lower-level management from carrying smartphones in offices citing potential breaches of sensitive data, media reports said.

In view of the prevalent security situation, and threat alerts, the secretary of the state power utility issued a notification on April 14 saying that only the officers of the rank of general manager and above will be allowed to carry smartphones (Android/OS) inside the office premises, The News reported.

The general manager (security) has been tasked with ensuring the implementation of the instructions in letter and spirit. The employees have been asked not to bring smartphones from Monday, the report said.

However, officers posted in the public relations department, protocol department, security department and WAPDA secretariat would be exempted from this office order.

As per another circular, the authority has taken a serious view of the fact that official documents are frequently being shared on different social media platforms.

All general managers must ensure the employees under their administrative control refrain from any such activity in the future, it said, adding any deviation from the instructions shall lead to proceedings under relevant conduct and cyber laws.

Meanwhile, many employees strongly objected to imposing a ban on carrying/using smartphones at the workplace. They called it an autocratic as well as ridiculous decision by the management, terming it as a foolish act, The News reported.

However, according to the management, the step is indispensable to ensuring enterprise security and employee productivity.

The step was direly needed to check possible breaches of sensitive data, intentionally or not, via smartphone cameras and microphones, an official said.

