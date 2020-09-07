Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri district

Jammu, Sep 7 (IANS) Pakistan used firing and shelling on Monday to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said at about 5 p.m. on Monday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

“Indian army retaliated befittingly,” the spokesman said.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire along the LoC with impunity this year. As many as 24 civilians have been killed while over 100 have been injured in more than 2,730 ceasefire violations by Pakistan so far this year.

