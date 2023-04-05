SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan warns of serious repercussions of UK minister Braverman’s remarks against Pakistani men

NewsWire
0
0

Condemning UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s “discriminatory and xenophobic” remarks against Pakistani men, the Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday warned of the serious repercussions of such comments, media reports said.

The British minister has been accused of “peddling extremist far-right lies” about Pakistanis after she singled out British Pakistani men over concerns about grooming gangs as she accused authorities of turning a “blind eye” to signs of abuse involving young people, Geo News reported.

In a recent interview with Sky News, the UK minister said that the “systematic and institutional failure to safeguard the welfare of children when it comes to sexual abuse” was one of the biggest scandals in British history.

“What’s clear is that what we’ve seen is a practice whereby vulnerable white English girls, sometimes in care, sometimes who are in challenging circumstances, being pursued and raped and drugged and harmed by gangs of British-Pakistani men who’ve worked in child abuse rings or networks,” she had stated.

FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in Wednesday’s press briefing, warned that such comments would give “rise to dangerous trends”.

Braverman had also been warned by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) that sexual predators do not just come from “one background” and that a focus solely on race could create new “blind spots” when tackling child abuse, Geo News reported.

The NSPCC had criticised the UK Home Secretary and expressed its shock at her hatred towards Pakistanis and for singling out Pakistanis.

20230405-160804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taliban, ISIL-KP’s IED-use main cause of record civilian casualties

    Pak ministers warn Alvi not to turn President House into blackmailing...

    Pak expects $1.3 bn in financing from China’s ICBC in coming...

    Sri Lankan Police fire tear gas against protesters near PM’s office