The first half of 2023 has seen a steady and alarming rise in terror incidents in Pakistan, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said.

The PICSS revealed in a report on Sunday that a total of 271 militant attacks occurred during this period, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injury of 656 individuals, Xinhua news agency reported.

Comparatively, the same timeframe last year witnessed 151 attacks, causing 293 deaths and 487 injuries, the report said.

Additionally, a surge in suicide attacks was also observed during the first half of 2023, with 13 such attacks resulting in 142 deaths and 309 injuries.

In comparison, only five suicide attacks were reported during the corresponding period of the previous year, causing 77 deaths and 225 injuries, according to the report.

