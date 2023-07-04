INDIA

Pakistan witnesses steady, alarming rise in terror incidents in first half of 2023: Report

NewsWire
0
2

The first half of 2023 has seen a steady and alarming rise in terror incidents in Pakistan, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said.

The PICSS revealed in a report on Sunday that a total of 271 militant attacks occurred during this period, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injury of 656 individuals, Xinhua news agency reported.

Comparatively, the same timeframe last year witnessed 151 attacks, causing 293 deaths and 487 injuries, the report said.

Additionally, a surge in suicide attacks was also observed during the first half of 2023, with 13 such attacks resulting in 142 deaths and 309 injuries.

In comparison, only five suicide attacks were reported during the corresponding period of the previous year, causing 77 deaths and 225 injuries, according to the report.

2023070233000

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TSRTC to run 2,427 special buses for Maha Shivratri

    Inspirational anthem for clean air movement

    Stalin opposes Hindi circular by New India Assurance

    Woman gets daughter killed for seeing her with lover