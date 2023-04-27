ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pakistani actress Anoushay Ashraf supports Shaan after he faces flak for Eid post

NewsWire
0
1

Pakistani actress Anoushay Ashraf has come out in support of Bollywood singer Shaan Mukherji after he slammed users who trolled him over his Eid post.

Shaan received backlash after he wished his Instagram followers Eid mubarak last week. He was criticised for wishing people on Eid with a photo of himself wearing a skull cap.

Pakistani actress Anoushey Ashraf came out in support and said she was ‘sorry for the backlash’ he received for his Eid wishes.

Sharing a news article about Shaan, she wrote on Twitter: “Dear Shaan, we can’t wish Merry Christmas without getting hate too. It’s how zealots keep the fear, power and authority over us.”

She even remarked on the similarities between the two countries.

“They interpret religion as a divider of people and we follow like blind sheep. Sorry for the backlash. Eid mubarak to every human. May artists always bring us closer,” Ashraf wrote.

Shaan later shared a clip to explain his Eid post.

20230427-160801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amrita Tanganiya delighted to make her Bollywood debut

    Farhan says Hindi film industry needs to pull up its socks

    DJ Bravo dances to ‘Srivalli’ from Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls on Amit Shah