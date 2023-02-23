SOUTH ASIAWORLD

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has said that its foreign exchange reserves have increased by $66 million.

During the week ending on February 17, the total foreign exchange reserves of the SBP rose to around $3.26 billion, the SBP added on Thursday in a statement.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came at $5.47 billion, it said.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country stood at about $8.73 billion, according to the central bank.

This is the second consecutive week the central bank has witnessed a slight increase in its foreign exchange reserves, a positive sign for Pakistan as its reserves went down to $2.91 billion a couple of weeks ago, Xinhua news agency reported.

