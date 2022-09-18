INDIASCI-TECH

Pakistani drone spotted in J&K’s Samba

A suspected Pakistani drone was spotted on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district along the International Border, Police said.

Border Security Force (BSF) sources said that suspicious drone activity was reported in Sarathi Kalan village near the International Border in the Samba district.

“It is near the regal border outpost. At this place several attempts have been made in the past to drop weapons by drones from Pakistan.”

“Area is being searched by the BSF. Intensive search will start with the first light of the morning,” sources added.

