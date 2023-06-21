ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIASOUTH ASIA

Pakistani fans slam ‘Bollywoodwallahs’ on ‘Pasoori’ remake in Kartik, Kiara’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

NewsWire
0
0

As soon as the news about the popular Pakistani song ‘Pasoori’ being recreated for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ broke out, social media users from Pakistan were quick to judge it on social media.

The news about the recreated version of ‘Pasoori’, which is originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gil, did not go down well with ‘Pasoori’ fans.

A Twitter user wrote: “Can they really remake Pasoori just on a whim? afaik that’s an original song and should be strictly copyrighted to its makers? so did the makers give permission to the movie makers to ‘recreate’ the song or are they just gonna shamelessly bypass all that? how does that work?”

“Bollywood is recreating PASOORI????” questioned a netizen.

One said: “If pasoori is to be remade, it should be for a PAKISTANI FILM and not for a third class Bollywood film! They disrespect our artists, our country in their movies, and then shamelessly copy our songs.”

“Bollywoodwallahs are such morons. Abundance of money really does make one lazy and uncreative. I do not wish their dolled up stars dancing on Pasoori. Morons,” said another.

An angry user added: “it’s the way y’all would shamelessly claim that pasoori is your song and you’d give no credits at all to ali sethi and shae gill, that’s what y’all did with nach punjaban.

20230621-122604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Liza Malik designs her Delhi home, says ‘it gives personal touch’

    Aditi Sharma redesigns her ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ makeup room for...

    Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to ‘Badhaai Ho’ co-actor Surekha Sikri

    Kartik Aaryan ditches luxury, travels in economy class