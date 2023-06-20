LIFESTYLESOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistani father-son duo on board missing submarine, says family

NewsWire
0
0

A Pakistan father and son are among the five people on board a submarine that went missing off the coast of southeastern Canada while taking tourists to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, the family said, media reported.

According to a statement released by the family, CNN reported, Shahzada Dawood and his son, Sulaiman Dawood were on a “journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean”.

“As of now, contact has been lost with their submersible craft and there is limited information available,” the Dawood family said.

“A rescue effort that is being jointly led by multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies is underway to re-establish contact with the submersible and bring them back safely.

“We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time. The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members.”

Shahzada Dawood is a trustee of the SETI Institute in California, according to a biography published on its website. According to the biography, Dawood is vice chairman of Dawood Hercules Corporation, part of the Dawood Group, Express Tribune reported.

Notably, the US and Canadian ships and planes have continued their search for the missing submarine.

The US Coast Guard said there was one pilot and four passengers on board and that the vessel had the capacity to be submerged for 96 hours, but it was unclear whether it was still underwater or had surfaced and was unable to communicate, Express Tribune reported.

20230620-171203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haryanvi track ‘2 Numbari’ accidentally played in Delhi Metro’s PA system

    Nikhita Gandhi on remixes: Indian audience is big on recall factor

    Religious leaders to help in checking dengue in Lucknow

    Demi Moore shares glimpse of Bruce Willis’ birthday celebration with family