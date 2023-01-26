While India celebrated the 74th Republic Day on Thursday, a Pakistani flag was found hoisted in a house in Bihar’s Purnea district, police said.

When the incident in Sipahi Tola village under Madhubani Top police station came to the knowledge of district administration, officials rushed to the village. The flag was hosted on a house owned by Mohammad Mubarukuddin and it is located adjacent to the local mosque.

During the investigation, Rehana Parveen, a family member, informed police that a person came in the house in the morning hours and went on the rooftop. She further said that she did not know who had hosted the Pakistani flag on her house.

“We have immediately removed the Pakistani flag and the investigation is underway. Such an act is meant to be treason and the accused will be booked,” Madhubani Top SHO Pawan Kumar Chaudhary said.

20230126-190802