Pakistani forces thwart major terror bid in Balochistan

Islamabad, Oct 19 (IANS) Pakistani security forces have thwarted a major terrorist bid in the Balochistan province and killed two suicide bombers, a senior police official said.

Tariq Jawad, Loralai regional police officer, told Xinhua that two paramilitary troopers were injured and one terrorist was killed on the spot during an exchange of fire when assailants ambushed a security forces’ vehicle in the Loralai district of the province on Friday.

He said another terrorist blew himself up after being corned by the security forces during the operation, adding that the injured troopers have been shifted to nearby hospital and the condition of both of them was out of danger.

Following the attack, security forces along with rescue teams rushed to the site and cordoned off the area. Forensic team has been called in to collect remains of the suicide bombers for identification.

No group has claimed the attack yet.

–IANS

sdr/