INDIASOUTH ASIA

Pakistani girl illegally staying in Bengaluru arrested

NewsWire
0
0

A 19-year-old Pakistani girl, who allegedly forged her identity to stay illegally in India, has been arrested in Bengaluru, police said on Sunday.

The police arrested Iqra Jeevani and handed over to the FRRO officials. She was later sent to a state home for women.

Bellandur police also arrested Mulayam Singh Yadav, a 25-year-old security guard from Uttar Pradesh, whom the Pakistani girl married after meeting him through a dating app a few months ago.

According to police, she had entered India through the porous India-Nepal border.

The investigations revealed that Yadav befriended Iqra on a dating app and they decided to get married.

The security guard had called her to Nepal a few months ago where they got married. The couple crossed into India to reach Birgunj in Bihar and from there, reached Patna.

Yadav and Iqra later came to Bengaluru and stayed in a rented house in Junnasandra where Yadav started working as security guard since September 2022.

He even secured an Aadhaar card for Iqra after changing her name to Rava Yadav and applied for an Indian passport.

Iqra came under the scanner of central intelligence agencies when she was trying to contact her family in Pakistan. The central agencies alerted the Karnataka intelligence. Acting on the information, police raided the house and arrested the couple.

Sources said further investigations were on to check whether the Pakistani was part of any espionage ring.

20230122-193604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak violates ceasefire agreement, fires in J&K’s Ramgarh sector

    I’ll retire even if 1 inch of land is snatched from...

    Bharat Bandh: Malls, markets, highways to remain shut on Friday

    LG unveils new range of ACs, wearable purifier in India