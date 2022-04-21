Expressing grave concerns over the allegations levelled by ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan against some journalists, without naming anyone, of receiving money from abroad and hatching a conspiracy against the country, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) asked his PTI to show evidence if it has any, media reports said on Thursday.

In a joint statement, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary-General Nasir Zaidi asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf if it had evidence that any journalist had conspired to topple Khan’s government by taking money from foreign powers, then the party should share it with the media body, the News reported.

The PFUJ itself would take action against them, read the statement.

But if Khan has made allegations against journalists without any evidence, then he should withdraw these and apologise to the journalist community, said the PFUJ leadership, The News reported.

The journalists covering the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and embassies had to stay in touch with the diplomatic staff of different countries to fulfil their professional duties, similarly, Pakistan’s ambassadors in different countries have to liaise with the journalists of those countries, read the statement.

“Their meetings with the journalists of those countries do not mean that they are aimed at overthrowing their governments,” said the PFUJ’s leadership.

It said that Khan’s allegations against journalists without naming anyone was an attempt to cast doubt on the role of all journalists.

20220421-220820