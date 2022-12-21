SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistani military kills all terrorists attacking police compound in Pakistan: Minister

A Pakistani military operation has killed all the terrorists, who occupied a police compound and took security personnel hostage in northwest Pakistan, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said.

Asif told the parliament on Tuesday that the terrorists belonging to the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been killed in the military operation launched earlier in the day and the police compound has been cleared, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that at least two Pakistani security members were killed and 15 others injuried, without giving further details on the number of terrorists killed in the operation conducted by the Special Service Group of the Pakistan Army in Bannu district of the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

