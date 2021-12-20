SOUTH ASIA

Pakistani minister escapes unhurt in gun attack

By NewsWire
0
9

Pakistani Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz remained unhurt in a gun attack in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, the country’s Information and Broadcasting Minister said.

Minister Faraz was on his way to Kohat district when gunmen attacked his vehicle in which his driver got injured, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain as saying.

The driver was shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition was stable, Faraz said in a tweet following the attack, adding that unknown miscreants also pelted stones on his vehicle, breaking window glasses that hit the driver.

20211220-052202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ADB approves $603mn to boost Pak’s social protection programmes

Pak regains global relevance with Afghan govt formation

B’desh hospital fire leaves 3 Covid patients dead

Visuals emerge of ISI chief praying with Taliban