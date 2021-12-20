Pakistani minister escapes unhurt in gun attack

Pakistani Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz remained unhurt in a gun attack in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, the country’s Information and Broadcasting Minister said.

Minister Faraz was on his way to Kohat district when gunmen attacked his vehicle in which his driver got injured, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain as saying.

The driver was shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition was stable, Faraz said in a tweet following the attack, adding that unknown miscreants also pelted stones on his vehicle, breaking window glasses that hit the driver.

