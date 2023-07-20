Pakistani national Seema Haider, who illegally entered India along with her four children to stay with her lover, is giving contradictory statements during interrogation.

Haider was earlier interrogated by police and now by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). However, when her statements are being corroborated, they are found to be contradictory.

As per a statement issued by DGP headquarters, Lucknow, Haider entered into India through Siddharth Nagar’s Rupandehi-Khunwa border and not through Sonauli border.

Haider had first spoken to her lover Sachin Meena in India in 2020 and not in 2019 as claimed by her earlier.

In the central agencies probe, one thing has come to the fore that on May 13, there was no information about presence of third nation citizen in Sonauli and Sitamarhi sectors on Indo-Nepal border.

Haider and Meena had claimed about her entering India through above-mentioned place, but when CCTV footage of that day was reviewed, Seema could not be spotted.

As per rule, if any citizen of India and Nepal crosses over to other country, the information is conveyed to the police of that country. But no such information was received by India, which clearly indicates that Haider and Meena had lied.

During investigation, it also came to the fore that Haider and Meena were staying in hotel in Nepal with fake identities. In the hotel, Haider had claimed that she is an Indian and wife of Meena.

Meena had reached Nepal one day prior to Haider.

During questioning, Haider said that she was in contact with other Indian men too though mobile game app PUBG.

The men she used to talk to hailed from Delhi-NCR. Those people are also being searched.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Special Director General Law and Order Prashant Kumar said that it is too early to say anything about Seema Haider being an ISI or Pakistan agent, as two nations are involved in this matter.

“All agencies are doing their work. This matter is linked to two nations, so it is not right to say anything unless there is sufficient proof. She had once been to jail and is now on bail. Further action is being taken,” said Kumar.

