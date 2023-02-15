SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistani officials give credit for overcoming energy crisis to CPEC

Pakistani officials gave the credit for ending hours-long power outages to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which enabled it to overcome the energy crisis, the country’s ministry of planning, development, and special initiatives said here.

In an interaction with officials from Kuwait during a conference, “Effective Nuclear and Radiation Regulatory Systems: Preparing for the Future in Rapidly Changing Environment,” taking place in Abu Dhabi, the officials also discussed opportunities offered by the CPEC for the investors, a Tuesday night statement by the ministry said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Ahsan Iqbal, the planning minister, who is representing Pakistan at the conference, discussed enhancing access to the Kuwaiti market for Pakistani products as well as the labor force during the interaction.

Kuwait’s Minister for Finance Abdul Wahab Al-Rasheed said at the meeting that there is a lot of room for expanding the economic cooperation between both countries and proposed follow-up meetings to implement the ideas which were discussed during the meeting.

“It is hoped that the meeting will help expand the ambit of Pak-Kuwait relations by tapping the potential that both markets have presented,” the statement said.

