Pakistani PM, Iranian president hold phone call on bilateral ties

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif talked over the phone with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on bilateral ties, according to the Prime Minister’s office.

In the phone call, Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade, energy cooperation, security and regional stability, the office said in a statement on Thursday.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for enhancing people-to-people contacts, including cultural and educational exchanges, to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations, the statement added.

Congratulating the Iranian President on the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Sharif highlighted the Iranian leadership’s efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the telephone conversation, both leaders reiterated their commitment to maintaining close contact on all matters of mutual interest, the Prime Minister’s office said.

