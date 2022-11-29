SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistani PM offers condolences over loss of lives in Indonesian quake

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the loss of precious lives and assets in a deadly earthquake jolting Indonesia, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office.

In a telephone conversation held with the Indonesian president on Monday, the Pakistani Prime Minister expressed solidarity with the people of Indonesia, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The people of Pakistan could feel the anguish of their Indonesian brothers and sisters, having recently suffered immensely due to natural calamities,” the Prime Minister’s office statement quoted Sharif as saying.

Thanking the Indonesian President for the assistance provided by his government for the victims of floods in Pakistan, the Prime Minister offered to extend Pakistan’s support for relief efforts underway in Indonesia in the wake of the deadly earthquake, said the statement.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia’s province of West Java last week left more than 300 people dead, 7,729 injured and 73,693 people displaced.

