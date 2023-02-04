SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistani police arrested four terrorists in the country’s northwest Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, a senior police official said.

Police personnel on Saturday conducted a raid on the terrorists’ hideout after the police were tipped off about their presence in the district, and four terrorists belonging to a banned outfit were arrested during the operation, District Police Officer Swabi Najam al Hasnain told media, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the raid, a cache of explosive material, hand grenades, detonators, arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorists, said the official.

He added that the arrested terrorists were planning to launch attacks on security forces and sensitive installations in the province. The militants were shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation shortly after their arrest.

