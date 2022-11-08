SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistani Prez calls for concerted int’l efforts to fight climate change

Pakistani President Arif Alvi has said that the adverse impacts of climate change are not limited at national borders and will affect the whole world, urging the international community to work together for the common interest.

“The world has become a small place and any negative development like natural or man-made disasters taking place in one part of the world would affect countries all around the globe,” the President added on Tuesday while addressing a conference in state capital Islamabad.

Pakistan contributes less than 1 per cent to global warming, but it is among the top 10 most affected countries by climate change and global warming, he said, adding that Pakistan would become one of the most vulnerable countries to bear the brunt of climate change by 2050, Xinhua news agency reported.

To counter the negative fallouts of climate change, Alvi said that the entire nation and relevant organisations must work with the help of the international community to minimise the negative impacts, highlighting that the incumbent government has been taking special measures in this regard.

He added that the recent climate-induced floods in Pakistan had affected more than 33 million people, adding that concerted efforts by all the local and international stakeholders are needed to employ all available resources for rehabilitating the floods-affected population.

