Pakistani Prez calls for road safety strategies to reduce traffic mortalities globally

Pakistani President Arif Alvi has said that there is a need to properly implement road safety strategies and policies to reduce traffic-related mortalities and injuries across the globe, including Pakistan.

“With the increase in the number of vehicles, traffic volumes on roads have increased many folds globally, bringing forward road hazards of various kinds for road users, who could face untoward situations in the form of accidents,” the President added here on Wednesday at the Road Safety Conference for Parliamentarians organised by the International Parliamentarians Congress, an Islamabad-based organisation.

The conference was attended by foreign parliamentarians, delegates, dignitaries and experts from relevant stakeholders to highlight global road safety issues, Xinhua news agency reported.

Underlining the role of parliamentarians in carrying out effective legislation on road safety, Alvi urged the legislators to incorporate comprehensive road safety programmes into national planning as well as educate the communities for better enforcement.

“Traffic accidents are one of the leading causes of deaths in Pakistan … Implementation of traffic rules through surveillance cameras, safe road infrastructure, easy-to-understand traffic illustrations, and proper inspection of vehicles could contribute to reducing accidents,” he said.

Alvi also emphasised self-discipline by motorists, particularly using seatbelts, wearing helmets and monitoring physical fitness to avoid traffic crashes.

