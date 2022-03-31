BUSINESS/ECONOMYSOUTH ASIA

Pakistani rupee breaks all previous records

There seems to be no respite for the falling Pakistani currency as the rupee continued to decline against the US dollar, amid the ongoing political uncertainty and delays in economic decisions, especially the lingering talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Geo News reported.

The currency surpassed the Rs 183-mark for the first time in the history of Pakistan, shedding over Rs 25 since the start of the ongoing fiscal (2021-22).

The rupee closed at Rs 183.48 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

In March, the rupee has depreciated by 3.38 per cent (or Rs 6.07) against the US currency.

Meanwhile, as the Opposition’s number game gets stronger, Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to dissolve the assembly if the no-confidence motion against him is withdrawn, Geo News reported.

According to the sources, an “important personality” has given a message of Imran Khan to the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif.

This was revealed during the meeting of the Opposition leaders on Thursday ahead of the crucial National Assembly session for the debate on the no-confidence motion.

It was shared that the premier has asked for a “safe passage” amid a deepening political crisis.

Sources further added that Imran Khan has said that if the Opposition doesn’t agree to his suggestion, he is ready to face any situation, Geo News reported.

20220331-202605

