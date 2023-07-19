INDIA

Pakistani rupee significantly declines against USD

NewsWire
0
0

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) has suffered a significant decline against the US dollar, according to the country’s central bank.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said the greenback traded at 283.04 PKR in the interbank market on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The U.S. dollar closed at 279.26 PKR on Monday.

On the second working day of the week, the local currency depreciated by 3.78 PKR, or about 1.34 per cent, against the US dollar, official figures showed.

Over the past few weeks, the PKR went through a strengthening streak after Pakistan’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund followed by commercial loans from foreign countries.

However, the political and economic instability is causing uncertainty in the business environment, resulting in a shortage of the greenback in the market.

The local currency is expected to weaken further in the coming days amid the loan repayments which Pakistan has to pay in the near future, according to market analysts.

2023071941631

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Key MNF leader set to join BJP in Mizoram

    One dead, 14 injured in TN road accident

    UP man gets life term after 26-day trial for raping step-daughter

    Va Tech Wabag logs Rs 37 crore net for Q3