INDIA

Pakistani rupee significantly strengthens after staff-level IMF deal

NewsWire
0
0

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) has gained significant strength against the US dollar following the country’s staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) .

In the interbank market on Tuesday, the greenback was traded at 275.44 PKR, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The US dollar closed at 285.99 PKR on June 27, and it went down on Tuesday after the local currency appreciated by 10.55 PKR or about 3.83 per cent against the greenback, Xinhua news agency reported citing official figures.

This is the highest day-on-day recovery after May 12 this year when the local currency appreciated by 13.85 PKR or 4.86 per cent against the US dollar.

The IMF and Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement last week, on a nine-month Stand-By Arrangement in the amount of around $3 billion , which is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, with its consideration expected by mid-July.

According to market analysts, the agreement with the IMF generated positive sentiments in the market, which caused this strong recovery as the country’s foreign exchange reserves have been shrinking in the past months, which was resulting in the devaluation of the local currency.

The analysts have said that IMF’s program is going to improve the foreign reserves issue and would potentially increase the cash-strapped country’s credit ratings internationally, which would result in the further strengthening of the local currency in the coming days.

2023070534097

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arunachal Guv for constant review of plans to strengthen development in...

    Expelled BJP leader Siddharth Malaiya re-inducted into party

    Raj agitator demanding 12% reservation commits suicide

    ED notice to Kavitha part of political conspiracy, says BRS