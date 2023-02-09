SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistani rupee gained strength against the US dollar as the greenback was being traded at 273.33 rupees in the interbank on Wednesday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The US dollar closed at 276.28 rupees on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to market analysts, the positive development in the ongoing talks of an International Monetary Fund delegation with the government generated positive sentiments in the market.

Additionally, exporters have started bringing their proceeds from abroad as they perceive the market is moving toward stability, especially with positive reports regarding the negotiations.

