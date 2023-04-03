The Senate of Pakistan has passed a resolution to empower women with modern digital skills, a statement from the Senate said.

The government was urged by the Senate, Pakistan’s upper house of Parliament, to prioritise women’s education in information communication technology and allocate separate funds for the digital empowerment of women.

The resolution noted that bringing women into technology results in more creative solutions and has greater potential for innovations that meet women’s needs and promote gender equality, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently said that the country has enormous potential in the information technology (IT) sector which needs to be fully exploited.

He has directed the higher education commission of Pakistan to make universities and training institutes work on a priority basis to increase the number of IT professionals to 1.5 million in the South Asian country in the next three years.

