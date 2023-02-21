A Pakistani national who crossed the border and married an Indian she was in love with here, has been sent back, police said on Tuesday.

Investigations had revealed that 19-year-old Ikra Jivani has no suspicious or criminal background. She had crossed over only to marry her lover Mulayam Singh Yadav.

On January 23, she was arrested along with her husband by the Bellandur police. Ikra, a resident of Hyderabad in Pakistan, got introduced to Yadav through online game Ludo. They fell in love and decided to get married.

Ikra went to Kathmandu in Nepal without informing her parents. She had sneaked into India through the Birgunj border in Bihar.

The two had reached Bengaluru on September 28, 2022 and settled in a rented house in Junnasandra near Sarjapur Road. Yadav had got her Aadhaar card done in the name of ‘Rava Yadav’ and also applied for the passport.

The central investigating agencies tracked her parents in Pakistan and informed the local police. The police team had arrested Ikra and Mulayam Singh Yadav and produced them before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Authorities confirmed that Ikra has been sent back to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border.

The probe was carried by local police and central agencies. The two were in a relationship for four years, before the girl decided to cross over and live with him.

When the authorities started preparing to deport her to Pakistan, Ikra refused to go back.

Police sources revealed that she pleaded with the authorities not to deport her. The young woman claimed that since she had married an Indian, she should be allowed to stay back here with him.

The authorities had approached the Pakistan government in this regard and the process took about two months, the sources added.

