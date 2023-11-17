Pakistani woman, her son detained by SSB on India-Nepal border in Bihar

A team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has detained two Pakistani nationals including a woman and her minor son for illegally entering into the Indian territory through Indo-Nepal border in Bihar’s Kishanganj, officials said on Thursday.

The woman was identified as Sahista Hanif (61), wife of Mohammad Hanif, and her son Aryan (11), natives of Sarafa Bazar Karachi.

They were carrying passports but did not have valid visas and other documents needed for a Pakistani nation to travel to India. They were entering Bihar from Nepal via the Kishanganj border.

They were intercepted 20 km away from Thakurganj near the Darjeeling border.

The woman broke down and revealed her original identity after SSB officials quizzed her whereabouts as her accent was different from local residents of Kishanganj.

When questioned further, she presented her and her son’s passports. However, they do not have visas.

As the mother-son illegally entered the Indian territory, they were handed over to the Kishanganj police for further action.

The district police are trying to find out their actual motive for illegally entering India.

20231116163173