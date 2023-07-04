INDIA

Pakistani woman illegally enters India with her 4 kids to meet PUBG partner

Police have arrested a Pakistani woman, who was illegally staying in Greater Noida, with a man who met her through the online game PUBG, officials said on Tuesday.

The Pakistani woman identified as Seema Ghulam Haider, a resident of Jacobabad, illegally entered India through Nepal along with her four children.

The police have also arrested the man, identified as Sachin, and his father, both residents of Greater Noida, for allegedly housing them for about 50 days.

The woman’s four children have been detained by the police.

Seema and Sachin met through the online gaming platform PUBG in 2019. They started chatting with each other online, and eventually fell in love. After Seema reached India, they started living together in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area.

Seema is married to a Pakistani man who works in Dubai.

Teams of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and ATS (anti-terrorism squad) have also interrogated the Pakistani woman separately in the case.

