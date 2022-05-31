SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan’s anti-narcotics force seizes 3,749 kg drugs, arrests 82 in May

Pakistan’s Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has said its personnel have seized 3,749 kg drugs and arrested 82 people in May.

The ANF said on Tuesday in a statement that 98 counter-narcotics operations were conducted in May in different areas of the Asian country, adding that the arrested people included four women and four foreign nationals.

According to the ANF, the seized drugs included heroin, hashish, opium, morphine, amphetamine and methamphetamine, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said the cases were registered at respective police stations against the smugglers and their handlers, with further investigations underway.

