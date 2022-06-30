Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has said that it has seized 7,792 kg of drugs and arrested 68 people in June.

The ANF added on Thursday in a statement that its teams conducted 79 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country, adding that the detained people include three women and two foreigners.

According to the ANF, the seized drugs included heroin, hashish, opium, morphine, amphetamine, ketamine, sulfur powder and methamphetamine, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement said that the cases were registered at respective police stations against the smugglers and their handlers, with further investigations underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Narcotics Control, Humaira Ahmed said that Pakistan’s seizure of drugs had been doubled from 2019 to 2021 after the country started implementing its new anti-drug policy.

20220701-023404